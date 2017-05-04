Introducing CNN Talk: Max Foster to chair new political debate show

A new political debate show will debut this Friday on CNN International at midday London time. CNN Talk, chaired by Max Foster, will dissect the big stories of the week as several key elections and political events come into focus.

Foster, CNN’s London correspondent, will be joined by economist and commentator Liam Halligan, known for his regular columns in the Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator; former Labour Party advisor turned political commentator Ayesha Hazarika, and LBC Drivetime presenter Iain Dale.

Up for discussion in the first show will be this weekend’s presidential election in France, as well as the latest on the UK election trail, events in Washington, and the big political stories from around the world.

Viewers can interact with the show via social media by watching live on CNN International’s Facebook page. Your live comments will play an active role in the panel’s discussion.

CNN Talk airs Friday at 7am ET/midday BST/1pm CET on CNN International.

