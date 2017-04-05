CNN Launches New Digital Venture "Explore Parts Unknown”

Explore Parts Unknown is a mobile-first immersive guide featuring original stories and video, premium photography, and engaging interactives inspired by the Emmy-winning CNN Original Series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown. The experience will allow users to recreate Anthony Bourdain's journeys and dive deeper into the people, places, and stories he’s encountered.
Explore Parts Unknown is an editorial partnership between CNN and Roads & Kingdoms – an independent journal of food, politics, travel and culture based in New York and Barcelona. Together, we have built a digital universe for the Bourdain super-fan, enabling you to learn what Tony knows, go where he went, eat what he ate, and drink what he drank. Born from Bourdain’s contagious passion for culture, food, travel and adventure, Explore Parts Unknown highlights our shared obsessions: authentic food, culture, people, travel; continuing the conversations Tony starts beyond the TV screen.
The site will launch with destinations like Hanoi, Rome, Las Vegas, Koreatown (LA), Manila, Buenos Aires, London, Punjab, Montana, The Greek Islands, Senegal, Madagascar, Istanbul, New Jersey, Colombia and South Korea. New destinations will roll out weekly with original content.
The site will include digital features like:
