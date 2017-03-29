CNN TO AIR SPECIAL PROGRAM THE AXE FILES WITH DAVID AXELROD ON SATURDAY, APRIL 1

CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod will bring his popular podcast, The Axe Files, to television for the first time on CNN at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Axelrod will sit down with former political rival Senator John McCain for a one-hour special to take a look back at his career and discuss current issues including national security and Americaâ€™s role in the world.

The Axe Files podcast is co-sponsored by the Institute of Politics and by CNN and is available at CNN.com/Podcasts, through the Institute of Politics website atÂ politics.uchicago.edu, and through dozens of podcast apps for Apple and Android phones.

