Fujitsu champions high-tech innovation with new campaign on CNN and sponsorship of ‘Made In Japan’

Fujitsu, the multi-national information technology equipment and services company, is partnering with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) for an exclusive media campaign to reach international business audiences. The multi-platform advertising and sponsorship campaign combines the scale of CNN’s TV platform with precision targeting on CNN Digital and positions Fujitsu as the exclusive sponsor across all platforms for CNN’s ‘Made In Japan’ programming, which starts this week.

Fronted by CNN's Tokyo-based correspondent Will Ripley, ‘Made In Japan’ is produced by CNN International’s original programming division CNN Vision and introduces audiences to the latest in Japanese technology, retail and bio-tech. It will air on CNN International as five separate segments, a standalone 30-minute special programme and has a dedicated microsite on CNN Digital platforms.

As well as the sponsorship of ‘Made in Japan’, Fujitsu will connect with CNN audiences through an extended 60 seconds TV spot placement and native ads across CNN Digital, driving users to a branded content hub titled Work the World. All advertising creative and branded content is produced by Create, CNN International’s branded content studio, with a focus on telling engaging stories about changing work-spaces and the mobility and security benefits of Fujitsu’s new Notebook and Tablet. The digital content uses CNN Audience Insight Measurement (AIM) to target Fujitsu’s primary audiences of business decision makers and frequent international travellers across the globe.

Elaborating on the initiative, Sunita Rajan, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, Asia Pacific, CNN International Commercial, said “This multi-platform campaign embodies the very best of what CNN offers to global brands such as Fujitsu by combining the scale of our TV network with the precision and targeting enabled by digital. The ‘Made In Japan’ programming and the branded content ensure that great storytelling is at the heart of the campaign making it highly relevant to our businesses audiences and delivering a message that will resonate deeply.”

“While Japan is a nation blessed with strong heritage and culture, it is also renowned as a hub for innovation in technology that shapes the future. We at Fujitsu have for 35 years continued to undertake PC manufacturing that is 'Made In Japan,' and we consolidate the entire process–planning, development and production functions–in-country so as to rapidly respond to customer needs, and at an exceptional level. We are elated to be associated with CNN’s theme week ‘Made In Japan’ which pays tribute to all these attributes. We see tremendous value in embracing CNN’s creative strategies that help bring us closer to key audiences,” said Kuniaki Saito, Representative Director & President, Fujitsu Client Computing Limited.

