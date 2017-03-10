CNN to Host Town Hall with HHS Secretary Tom Price on March 15

CNN TO HOST EXCLUSIVE HEALTH CARE TOWN HALL WITH HHS SECRETARY TOM PRICE ON MARCH 15

WOLF BLITZER AND DANA BASH TO MODERATE ONE-HOUR PRIMETIME EVENT



WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 10 – CNN will host a Town Hall with recently-confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price moderated by anchor Wolf Blitzer and chief political correspondent Dana Bash on Wednesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

One week after Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, Blitzer and Bash will moderate a timely conversation with Secretary Price and a live studio audience to discuss the GOP’s proposed Affordable Health Care Act in New York City.

With health care emerging as one of the most pressing issues for both Capitol Hill and the Trump administration, Secretary Price will address questions from Americans affected by the GOP’s proposed changes, including shifting tax credits, the potential for rolling back Medicaid, and the future of individual mandates.

The live event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

# # #