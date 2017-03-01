ANA CABRERA NAMEDÂ ANCHOR,Â CNNÂ NEWSROOMÂ 

Ana CabreraÂ has been named anchor of CNNâ€™s weekend prime time programmingÂ effective immediately, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced today.Â Cabrera will anchorÂ CNN NewsroomÂ from New York onÂ Saturdays from 3-6pm ET and 7-9pm ET, and Sundays from 5-8pm ET.

Cabrera joined CNN as a correspondent in 2013, based on Denver. Â MostÂ recentlyÂ sheÂ wasÂ part of theÂ CNN Investigative team that revealed systemic failures in reporting, investigating and tracking alleged sexual abuse at elderly living facilities.Â She hasÂ coveredÂ the unrest in Ferguson following the shooting of Michael Brown. Cabrera landedÂ anÂ exclusive interview with the St. Louis CountyÂ ProsecutingÂ Attorney while the grand jury was hearing the case and theÂ PoliceÂ Chief following his long awaited public apology. She also did extensive enterprise reporting on the marijuana legalization movement, exploring everything from the economic impact, to regulatory issues, to health concerns. Her pesticide investigation resulted in the recall of thousands of potÂ productsÂ in Colorado.

Cabrera succeeds Poppy Harlow who now co-hosts CNN Newsroom weekdays and before that, Don Lemon who currently anchorsÂ CNN Tonight with Don LemonÂ in prime time.

Prior to joining CNN,Â she anchoredÂ the top-ratedÂ daily morning news program KMGH-TV 7 News in Denver. She covered the Aurora movie theater shooting and the 2012 Denver Presidential Debate and election. She earned an Emmy Award for her in-the-field anchoring as a part of the 7 News morning team covering the High Park Fire in 2012. She and the 7 News morning team were also honored with the Associated Press TV and Radio Associationâ€™s Annual Mark Twain Award for Best Morning Show Broadcast in 2013.

Cabrera is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, she currently serves on the Board of Directors of Mi Casa Resource Center andÂ hasÂ served on the board of the American Cancer Society.