CNN STRONG #2 IN CABLE NEWS IN FEBRUARY

CNN Tops MSNBC for 32nd Straight Month in Adults 25-54Â in Total Day and Prime Time
New Day Beats Morning Joe Again; Has Second Best Month on RecordÂ
CNN Prime Time Shows Beat MSNBC Among Adults 25-54
Erin Burnett Outfront Has Best Performance EverÂ
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Fareed Zakaria GPSÂ All Rank #1 in Demo
February was another strong month for CNN with the network ranking #2 in cable news, with many programs posting record ratings and all shows growing double or triple digits compared to a year ago.Â CNN has topped MSNBC in Total Day (total viewers and 25-54) and in prime time (adults 25-54) for 32 consecutive months, the longest winning streak vs. MSNBC in nine years (since February 2008).
This month, New Day beat MSNBCâ€™s Morning Joe for the second straight month and for the third time in the last four months among adults 25-54.Â February was the programâ€™s second best month on record and its largest advantage over MSNBC since May 2015 in the demo.Â Â New Day also had its largest share of the cable news morning audience on record in the demo (25%).
CNNâ€™s weekday 7pm, 8pm and 10pm hour shows topped MSNBC among adults 25-54 and grew double to triple digits vs. a year ago.Â Erin Burnett Outfront (up +86%) delivered its highest demo delivery on record and CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (up +103%) its second highest.Â The 8pm hour with AC 360 is having its third highest rated month since October 2008 and is up +69% versus a year ago.Â In addition, CNNâ€™s 9pm programming (mostly AC 360) grew +125% compared to last year.
CNN's dayside programming is up the most in cable news, increasing a whopping +96% among adults 25-54 vs. last year.Â CNNâ€™s dayside programming is also having its second highest delivery in adults 25-54 and third highest delivery in total viewers since January 2009.
On Sundays, Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, State of the Union with Jake Tapper (noon) and Fareed Zakaria GPSÂ (1pm) all ranked #1 in cable news among adults 25-54.
All of this happened despite very difficult comparisons to a year ago (February 2016) when CNN broadcast record setting Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary special event coverage in prime time, making this yearâ€™s performance that much more impressive.
This month, CNN ranked #6 in ALL of cable in Total Day among total viewers (following Fox News, Nickelodeon, HGTV, Adult Swim and Disney Channel) and #11 among 25-54.Â In prime, CNN ranked #11 in all of cable news among total viewers.
Year-to-date, CNN is up +27% in total day total viewers (822k) and +40% among adults 25-54 (264k).
CNNâ€™s February 2017 Program Highlights and Growth:
Morning/Dayside
Late Afternoons
Evening/Prime time
Â Saturdays
Sundays
CNN Original Series Highlights:
