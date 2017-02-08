CNN’S SANDERS VS. CRUZ DEBATE ON OBAMACARE RANKS #1 IN CABLE NEWS

CNN’s Debate Night: Sanders vs. Cruz: The Future of Obamacare (9-10:45pm) ranked #1 in cable news last night among adults 25-54 according to Nielsen Fast National data. Moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the debate with Sens. Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders averaged 932k, +29% more than Fox News’ 720k and a +124% advantage over MSNBC’s 417k among 25-54. In total viewers, the substantive policy debate averaged 2.464 million, MSNBC followed with 1.945 million and Fox News registered 3.391 million.

CNN was also #1 last night in prime time (8-11pm) in the demo. Among adults 25-54, CNN averaged 782k, Fox News followed with 732k and MSNBC trailed with 385k. In total viewers, CNN ranked #2 in prime time with 2.082 million, MSNBC had 1.750 million and Fox News averaged 3.599 million.

This debate ranked above all CNN non-election town hall premieres in both total viewers and adults 25-54.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Nationals time period-based data for Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

