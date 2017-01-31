CNN ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF STEPHEN MOORE AS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.
