CNN Announces Addition of Stephen Moore as Network Contributor
January 31st, 2017
09:11 AM ET

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.

