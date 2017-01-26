CNN takes to the New York Stock Exchange, with new show: Quest Express

New Richard Quest show to air daily ahead of Quest Means Business

CNNMoney with Maggie Lake also moves to the NYSE

CNN International is launching a new daily business show, presented by Richard Quest, live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Quest Express will air weekdays at 5pm GMT, from 30 January. The 30-minute show will offer a quick-fire briefing on the latest market movements and business stories, building a bridge between the close of the European trading day, the opening of the markets in New York, and the start of the business day in Silicon Valley.

The new show will also set the stage for Quest Means Business, at 9pm GMT, which will take a deeper look at the business day and the biggest stories moving the global economy.

Richard Quest, Anchor and Editor-at-Large at CNNMoney, said: “The show will be like a shot of coffee: getting you quickly into the essential business stories at a crucial point in the day. We'll show the way the markets are linking together as trading unfolds and how wealth fuels global decision making.”

Quest Express will showcase CNNMoney’s resources, drawing on experienced correspondents around the world to add context & break news.

CNN International’s new set at the NYSE will also play host to CNNMoney with Maggie Lake, which will continue to air weekdays at 2pm GMT.

Maggie Lake said: “Moving to the NYSE will give us a dynamic backdrop to the day, and a chance to get into the thick of the action right at the heart of the marketplace.”

Mike McCarthy, SVP, Programming & General Manager at CNN International, added: “So many global stories are being driven from here in the United States at the moment, and business is no exception. The NYSE provides the perfect setting both for this new show and CNNMoney with Maggie Lake, giving us unrivalled access to the markets at the beating heart of the global economy.”

