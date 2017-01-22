CNNMoney Switzerland to launch as country’s first national English-language business channel

CNN International Commercial and MediaGo today announce plans for CNNMoney Switzerland – the first nationwide TV channel dedicated to business news for and about Switzerland.

Launching in the second half of 2017, CNNMoney Switzerland will be the go-to destination for Switzerland’s professional community to follow business news. The channel’s high-end audience will consist of senior leaders, CEOs and influencers based in Switzerland. Lifestyle content about high-end leisure activities that appeal to executive audiences will complement the Swiss-focused content.

CNN and MediaGo will work in partnership over the coming months to build the infrastructure, brand identity and programming schedule, recruit and train journalists and production teams, and establish CNN standards and practices for CNNMoney Switzerland.The English-language channel’s output will feature original content out of CNNMoney Switzerland’s two hubs in Zurich and Geneva, each with a state of the art studio and news operation, covering Swiss business news and companies. Domestic content will be supplemented by international business news relevant to Switzerland supplied by CNNMoney’s multiplatform editorial teams.

The channel will be distributed free to air across a range of Switzerland’s cable, TVoIP and free-to-air operators, accompanied by a CNNMoney Switzerland website and social networks footprints featuring the latest Swiss and international CNNMoney content.

Commercially, advertisers will be able to work with MediaGo and CNN International Commercial to reach CNNMoney Switzerland’s highly-affluent business audience. In addition, an extension of the CNN International Commercial team will be based directly in Switzerland to combine the power of CNN TV and digital platforms for advertisers to reach international and Swiss audiences.

CNNMoney Switzerland is the latest expansion from CNN – both in terms of CNNMoney, which expanded internationally in 2016 with increased multiplatform programming and a CNN Moneystream app, and for CNN International Commercial, which has already established CNN-branded local channels in India, Japan, Turkey, Chile, Indonesia, Philippines and a digital-only presence in Greece. The channel will also increase CNN’s editorial footprint in Switzerland for newsgathering on business and breaking news.

“CNNMoney Switzerland is an important step in CNN’s commercial strategy to create businesses that deliver value to CNN whilst also giving audiences new touchpoints to consume and engage with our brand,” said Rani Raad, President, CNN International Commercial. “In this case, we are working in partnership with MediaGo to create the first standalone national CNNMoney platform and show our commitment to a particularly relevant and important market for international business. Only strong brands and distinctive content stand-out in a commoditised news landscape – and I look forward to CNNMoney Switzerland doing just that.”

“CNNMoney Switzerland is filling the void for a Swiss-focused leading business and lifestyle multimedia platform of national and international reach” said Christophe Rasch, CEO, MediaGo. “CEOs and CMOs of the leading swiss multinational companies and the 50 world leading NGO and sports organizations are looking for a way to engage in an English speaking national platform. CNNMoney Switzerland will be their partner inside and outside Switzerland.” Rasch added: “CNNMoney Switzerland targets the 4 million people in Switzerland (half of the country’s population) who speak English, either as a native language or as a second or third language and who are looking for a national media of international reach to get informed on the country’s business and lifestyle news.”

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please contact:

Dan Faulks

Vice President, Communications

CNN International Commercial

Tel: + 44 20 7693 1362

Dan.Faulks@turner.com

Christophe Rasch

CEO

MediaGo Conseil SA

Tel: +41 79 214 33 36

Christophe.rasch@mediago.ch

www.mediago.ch

About CNN International Commercial

CNNI Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for CNN's intercontinental commercial operations, spanning a diverse linear and digital news and information portfolio across five continents. This includes platforms such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, Great Big Story, CNN Style and CNN Money, and a number of other verticals and local properties. CNNI Commercial delivers best-in-class, award-winning cross-platform ad sales, brand and marketing solutions combined with advanced digital trading and data capabilities. It operates a Content Sales and Licensing business called CNN Access, which offers a suite of consultancy, content and CNN-branded initiatives around the globe and has a business development unit that establishes strategic partnerships to serve new audiences. The organisation’s branded content studio, Create, has been producing award winning content for clients for over ten years. CNNI Commercial is part of Turner, a TimeWarner company. For more information, visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About MediaGo Conseil SA

Founded in 2010 by Christophe Rasch and business partners (including THEMA/Canal+ Overseas and the VTX Group), MediaGo is specialized in establishing new digital media ventures in strategic markets. It is also a unique branded content player who helps its clients transform their brand into media in order to increase their sales via content creation and SEO and SEM campaigns.

The company has offices in Lausanne, Geneva, Gland and Zurich.

http://www.mediago.ch