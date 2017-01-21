CNN DOMINATES MSNBC DURING THE 45TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

CNN Up +27% in Prime Time, Up +20% in Total Day vs. 2013

17 Million Live Stream Starts; Record 2.3 Million Peak Concurrent Viewers

CNN ranked a strong #2 in cable news during the Inauguration of President Donald Trump yesterday, January 20th. CNN also dominated MSNBC throughout the day and primetime in total viewers, among adults 25-54 and in 18-34. CNN is up compared to the nation’s last Presidential Inauguration in January 2013.

12noon–12:30pm (Oath and Inaugural Address):

CNN ranked #2, posting a +127% advantage over MSNBC in total viewers, +283% more among adults 25-54 and +369% in 18-34.

Compared 2013, CNN was up +7% among total viewers, up +12% among adults 25-54 and +12% among 18-34.

CNN: 3.375 million total viewers / 1.208 million adults 25-54 / 521k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.487 million total viewers / 315k adults 25-54 / 111k 18-34

Fox News: 11.768 million total viewers / 2.992 million adults 25-54 / 917k 18-34

11:00am-1:00pm:

CNN ranked #2, with a +115% advantage over MSNBC in total viewers, +268% more among adults 25-54 and +325% in 18-34.

Compared 2013, CNN was up +8% among total viewers, up +7% among adults 25-54 and +11% among 18-34.

CNN: 3.047 million total viewers / 1.071 million adults 25-54 / 442k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.420 million total viewers / 291k adults 25-54 / 104k 18-34

Fox News: 10.483 million total viewers / 2.646 million adults 25-54 / 795k 18-34

1:00-5:00pm:

CNN ranked #2, with a +67% advantage over MSNBC in total viewers, +155% among adults 25-54 and +140% in 18-34.

Compared 2013, CNN was up +10% among total viewers, up +20% among adults 25-54 and +22% among 18-34.

CNN: 2.326 million total viewers / 842k adults 25-54 / 319k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.389 million total viewers / 330k adults 25-54 / 133k 18-34

Fox News: 7.901 million total viewers / 1.946 million adults 25-54 / 511k 18-34

10:00am-6:00pm:

CNN ranked #2 during this coverage block, averaging +83% more than MSNBC in total viewers, +189% more among adults 25-54 and +207% in 18-34.

Compared to 2013, CNN was up +3% among total viewers, up +10% among adults 25-54 and up +14% in 18-34.

CNN: 2.463 million total viewers / 872k adults 25-54 / 341k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.345 million total viewers / 302k adults 25-54 / 111k 18-34

Fox News: 8.430 million total viewers / 2.090 million 25-54 / 566k 18-34

Primetime (8-11pm):

CNN ranked #2 in primetime, with a +179% lead over MSNBC in total viewers, +252% more among adults 25-54. In 18-34, CNN had a +5% advantage over Fox News and a +266% advantage over MSNBC. Compared to 2013, CNN was up +27% among total viewers, up +10% among adults 25-54.

CNN: 4.528 million total viewers / 1.392 million adults 25-54 / 384k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.621 million total viewers / 395k adults 25-54 / 105k 18-34

Fox News: 6.958 million total viewers / 1.766 million adults 25-54 / 367k 18-34

Total Day (3am-3am):

In total day, CNN ranked #2 and posted a +102% advantage over MSNBC in total viewers, +185% more among adults 25-54 and +210% in 18-34.

Compared to 2013, CNN was up +20% in total viewers, up +20% among adults 25-54 and +7% in 18-34.

CNN: 2.055 million total viewers / 708k adults 25-54 / 226k 18-34

MSNBC: 1.018 million total viewers / 248k adults 25-54 / 73k adults 18-34

Fox News: 5.280 million total viewers / 1.346 million adults 25-54 / 312k 18-34

CNN Digital:

CNN Digital saw 16.9 million live starts via CNN.com, apps and connected devices. The live stream audience peaked at 12:15pm during President Trump’s Inaugural address at 2.3 million concurrent streams – tying for the top event on record with Election Day 2016. CNN Digital also welcomed 33 million global multiplatform unique visitors, seeing 37 million video starts and 173 million page views throughout the day.

