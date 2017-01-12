‘HISTORY MADE: THE LEGACY OF MICHELLE OBAMA’ TO AIR JANUARY 13TH AT 9PMET

In a one-hour special airing Friday, January 13th at 9pm ET, CNN’s Randi Kaye looks back at Michelle Obama’s journey from the Southside of Chicago to the White House. The program explores the First Lady’s life from meeting the man who would eventually become the first African American President and finding her own voice in the White House, to raising her daughters and trying maintain normalcy while residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. How did Michelle Obama evolve? What is her legacy? And what does she have to say about the suggestion that she run for President?

Randi Kaye, along with David Axelrod, Senior Advisor to President Obama, Van Jones, White House special advisor, Cokie Roberts, author, Kati Martin, journalist/author Michaela Angela Davis, cultural critic/writer, Jodi Kantor, New York Times reporter and Robin Givhan, Washington Post, fashion critic, explore these questions and more, with key moments of the First Lady from the last eight years.