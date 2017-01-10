Capgemini teams up with CNN to promote its worldwide competition InnovatorsRace50 for early stage startups

Capgemini is marking its 50th anniversary with a new branded content campaign on CNN that celebrates the spirit of innovative entrepreneurship and the company’s global competition for early stage startups: InnovatorsRace50.

A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, Capgemini turned to CNN as an international media partner to bring InnovatorsRace50 to life amongst the network’s huge global audience on digital and TV. This follows a successful partnership in 2016 for Capgemini’s Innovators Race, where a branded content campaign established the competition amongst CNN audiences.

Entrants have until February 28th to take part in Capgemini’s contest via http://www.innovatorsrace50.com and will compete across five categories: Govtech and Social Enterprises, Fintech and Mobility, Consumers and Well-Being, Digital Processes and Transformation, Data and Security. Five winning startups will then earn the chance to each secure business backing of $50,000 equity free funding, extensive networking opportunities, participation in international tech events, access to industry experts and the possibility of becoming a Capgemini partner.

At the heart of the international multiplatform campaign on CNN starting today (10 January) is Capgemini’s exclusive sponsorship of CNN editorial content ‘Unicorns’. A digital content hub on CNNMoney which will be CNN’s home for multi-media content about start-ups and entrepreneurs, including a series of videos featuring successful startup founders. Alongside the editorial content will be a number of bespoke branded content Capgemini videos produced by CNN International Commercial’s award-winning brand content studio Create. Capgemini’s campaign and branded content will be targeted to reach key audiences using CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement).

As part of the digital integration and following the announcement of the InnovatorsRace50’s 10 finalists in June, CNN will publish a unique ranking of the 50 most active and promising startup companies valued at over $1 billion USD in 2017: The Unicorns 50.

In addition, the campaign will be extended on television with a special Capgemini-sponsored 30-minute programme entitled ‘Unicorns’ airing in October on CNN International available in over 322 million homes and hotel rooms worldwide.

“We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Capgemini this year and celebrate its 50th anniversary while being involved in the exciting InnovatorsRace adventure,” comments Clementine Soilly, Sales Director for French-Speaking Europe territories at CNN International Commercial. “Being at the forefront of innovation, CNN is the perfect international partner to go beyond standard advertising and amplify the InnovatorsRace50’s mission to shine a spotlight on disruptive startups around the world.”

“CNN is a key media partner to drive reach and engagement for InnovatorsRace50, our special 50th Anniversary edition set up to celebrate the spirit of innovative entrepreneurship,” comments Emmanuel Lochon, VP Group Branding and Advertising at Capgemini. “The sponsored multi-format content campaign combined with our global contest work hand in hand to share the stories of some of the most successful start-ups of today while supporting the potential unicorns of tomorrow.”

