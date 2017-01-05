'The Messy Truth' Hosted by Van Jones to Return to CNN on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25

Primetime Town Halls to Air Live at 9pmET

The Messy Truth, a Town Hall hosted by CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, will return to CNN for two nights, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9pmET.

On Jan. 11, Jones will moderate conversations with Americans to reflect on President Obamaâ€™s legacy and look ahead to the Trump Presidential Inauguration.Â Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm and former Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will also join the conversation and take questions from the audience.

The Town Halls will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.

The Messy TruthÂ will also be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop atÂ www.cnn.com/go.

