CNNMoney Presents the Best Jobs in America

Features the Annual List of Top Jobs and an Illustrated Video Series of Celebritiesâ€™ First Jobs

The start of a New Year can also mean the start of a new career.

Just in time, CNNMoneyÂ and experts at PayScale, a compensation software and data provider, ranked the top 100 careers with big growth, great pay and satisfying work.

The ranking andÂ methodologyÂ was created by compensation data experts at PayScale examining factors like job satisfaction, quality of life, median pay and estimated job growth.

CNNMoneyâ€™s Best JobsÂ site features profiles, career quizzes and an animated video series called My First Job.

My First Job is anÂ exclusiveÂ illustrative video seriesÂ that tells the tale of how some of the brightest in the business got their start. From celebrities and CEOs likeÂ Russell Simmons, Dolly Parton, Dan Rather, Sean Combs to Susan Wojcicki, leaders across industries share their stories of their first job and what it taught them about the workforce.