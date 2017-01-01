Music Supergroup Chicago Film Premieres Tonight at 8p & 10p Eastern
Robert Lamm is a keyboardist, singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the legendary music supergroup Chicago
January 1st, 2017
10:53 AM ET

Music Supergroup Chicago Film Premieres Tonight at 8p & 10p Eastern

NOW MORE THAN EVER: The History of Chicago explores the origins, career highlights, personal challenges, and legendary history of the music supergroup Chicago. Â Band founders Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet and vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds) remain from the original crew, making Chicago Americaâ€™s rock band with the most longevity in history.

Director Peter Pardini tells the mesmerizing story behind Chicago's pop music success as the band celebratesÂ 50 years in 2017. Â Their amazing milestones include 36 albums, yearly tours, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, two GrammyÂ® award wins (including one for the bandâ€™s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, for the GrammyÂ® Hall of Fame in 2014), 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, an incredible 25 certified platinum albums, multiple American Music Awards, and more. Â 

Join @CNNFilms for the debut of #HistoryOfChicago TONIGHT,Â Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:00pm and 10:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S., presented with limited commercial interruption.

