Dangote Group extends long-term partnership with CNN as 'Africa’s Energy Surge' takes centre stage

Africa’s huge power-generating potential is the subject of a special series of reports airing on CNN International this week in a new sponsorship by Dangote Group as the conglomerate continues its multi-year partnership with the network.

The Africa’s Energy Surge reports air daily in flagship CNN International shows The CNNMoney View Nina Dos Santos and The World Right Now with Hala Gorani, and culminate in a special 30-minute show airing from Saturday 17 December. The reports and special show, which look at how Africa will meet the UN goal of universal electricity by 2030, are aligned with Dangote billboards and branding.

Utilising CNN Audience Insight Measurement (AIM), the digital sponsored content is targeted to reach business decision-makers, business travellers, investors, opinion leaders and c-suites – ensuring that Dangote’s message about the Group providing basic needs across Africa reaches relevant audiences at scale across multiple platforms.

This high impact campaign is part of Dangote Group continuing its multi-year partnership with CNN including sponsorship of the high-profile Facetime interview segment in the network’s flagship Africa business show CNN Marketplace Africa. In addition, a new brand building TV commercial produced by CNN International Commercial’s branded content studio Create will air on CNN International and US networks, and native content about the Dangote Foundation will be published on CNN Digital.

“Dangote Group embodies the spirit of Africa Rising in its commercial excellence and innovation across the continent,” said Rani Raad, President, CNN International Commercial. “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership by aligning the Dangote brand with world-leading content from CNN amongst our audiences at scale. The issue of energy and power generation across Africa is one of great importance, and Dangote is the ideal commercial partner to be associated with this mission.”

“Africa is, undeniably, one of the world’s fastest growing regions in the last decade,” said Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group. “Improved political climate and bold economic reforms are driving Africa’s growth surge. But there are also challenges. Lack of access to electricity is one of them. Electricity is key to the continent’s economic growth and development. It is estimated that more than two-thirds of over 1billion people living in Africa, do not have access to electricity. In Nigeria, the Dangote Group is investing billions of dollars in gas projects that can produce enough gas to generate 12,000 MW of power. This will go a long way in bridging the massive electricity deficit in the country. Beyond Nigeria, the Group is also spearheading efforts to increase access to electricity through investments in energy projects across Africa. The African Energy Leaders Group (AELG), an advocacy group, which I co-founded, is strongly committed to this cause. We are working closely with lawmakers in the United States, to ensure success of laudable initiatives such as the Electrify Africa Act and the Power Africa initiative, which are designed to double electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa, and ultimately place the continent in a position to meet the United Nations’ goal of having Universal Electricity access by 2030.”

