CNN PRESENTS “KICKOFF IN HOUSTON: A CNN-BLEACHER REPORT SPECIAL”
February 3rd, 2017
03:56 PM ET
CNN PRESENTS "KICKOFF IN HOUSTON: A CNN-BLEACHER REPORT SPECIAL"

Hosted by CNN’s John Berman, Hines Ward and Coy Wire

Airs Saturday, February 4th at 2:30PM/ET

Leading up to Super Bowl LI, CNN will present a half-hour football special hosted by CNN’s John Berman along with two-time Super Bowl Champion and HLN sports contributor Hines Ward, former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker, CNN Sports Correspondent Coy Wire and Bleacher Report’s Lead NFL Writer Mike Freeman.

Kickoff in Houston: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special will showcase the unique access CNN has had this past week as one of only three media outlets broadcasting from Super Bowl LIVE, the official NFL fan festival. Hines Ward, Super Bowl 40 MVP, and Coy Wire, former Atlanta Falcons team captain, will give viewers the secrets behind the success of the Patriots and Falcons. CNN Sports Correspondent Andy Scholes captures the passion that fuels Patriot Nation.

Additionally, the special will feature predictions from Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt and an interview with Falcons Quarterback and leader of the high-powered offense Matt Ryan, where he discusses his mindset going into his first Super Bowl.

“Kickoff in Houston: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special” airs Saturday, February 4th at 2:30PM/ET.

 Posted by
Topics: CNN • CNN Sports
CNN's Arwa Damon to Receive 2017 James W. Foley Humanitarian Award
February 3rd, 2017
11:13 AM ET
CNN's Arwa Damon to Receive 2017 James W. Foley Humanitarian Award

CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwacnn) will receive the 2017 James W. Foley Humanitarian Award, it was announced today by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation (JWFLF).

Damon is being recognized for both her compelling reporting from conflict zones and compassionate advocacy for children impacted by war through International Network for Aid Relief and Assistance (INARA), the non-profit organization she launched in 2015. FULL POST
Topics: Arwa Damon • Awards
February 2nd, 2017
03:59 PM ET
“PASSPORTS IN THE SHADOWS"/ PASAPORTES EN LA SOMBRA" YEARLONG JOINT INVESTIGATION BY CNN AND CNN EN ESPANOL EXPOSES ALLEGED PASSPORT FRAUD IN VENEZUELA AND IRAQ

TWO-PART SERIES AIRS ON AC360° FEBRUARY 6 AND FEBRUARY 8

"PASSPORTS IN THE SHADOWS"/ PASAPORTES EN LA SOMBRA"
YEARLONG JOINT INVESTIGATION BY CNN AND CNN EN ESPANOL EXPOSES ALLEGED PASSPORT FRAUD IN VENEZUELA AND IRAQ

TWO-PART SERIES AIRS ON AC360° FEBRUARY 6 AND FEBRUARY 8

“Passports In The Shadows,” a two-part joint investigation by CNN and CNN en Espanol airing on February 6 and February 8 within AC360°(8-9pm ET, CNN), uncovers an alleged sale of passports and visas from the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq, as well as how U.S. officials have known about other passport irregularities in Venezuela for more than a decade.The yearlong investigation showcases an account by a whistleblower, the former legal adviser to the Venezuelan embassy in Baghdad, who provided CNN with comprehensive reports of the alleged activity inside the embassy and the government officials’ dismissal of the allegations. FULL POST
Topics: CNN
The Messy Truth Returns to CNN on Feb. 9
February 2nd, 2017
10:45 AM ET
The Messy Truth Returns to CNN on Feb. 9

THE MESSY TRUTH RETURNS TO CNN ON FEB. 9 

BILL MAHER TO JOIN VAN JONES FOR LIVE ONE-HOUR TOWN HALL 

Washington, D.C.—Feb. 2, 2017The Messy Truth, a Town Hall hosted by CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, will return to CNN on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Jones will moderate a conversation between comedian, author, and television personality, Bill Maher, host of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, and a live studio audience.

The special will take a look at Maher’s history as a major influencer with more than 20 years on television as an outspoken voice in American politics and culture.  Less than one month since President Trump has taken office, Jones will lead a timely discussion with Maher and audience members on the administration’s recent Executive Orders, Supreme Court nominee, Cabinet appointments and where America is heading moving forward.

The Messy Truth will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop at www.cnn.com/go.

 

Topics: CNN Press Releases
CNN to Host Debate Night with Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz on Feb. 7
February 1st, 2017
09:02 AM ET
CNN to Host Debate Night with Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz on Feb. 7

CNN TO HOST DEBATE NIGHT WITH BERNIE SANDERS AND TED CRUZ ON FEB. 7

JAKE TAPPER AND DANA BASH TO MODERATE LIVE TOWN HALL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF OBAMACARE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Feb. 1, 2017— CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a Town Hall Debate with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Texas Senator Ted Cruz on the future of Obamacare at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

President Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act one of his top priorities while Congressional Democrats are opposed. Sanders, an opponent of repealing Obamacare, and Cruz, a supporter of the President’s healthcare agenda, will join Tapper and Bash to debate the fate of former President Barack Obama's signature legislation and the GOP’s approach to healthcare.

Sanders and Cruz, runners-up for their respective presidential party nominations, will also field questions from voters around the country at the Town Hall Debate, taking place at The George Washington University.

The 90-minute event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

Topics: CNN Press Releases
CNN DEBUTS NEW ORIGINAL SERIES, BELIEVER WITH REZA ASLAN, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 5, AT 10PM ET/PT
January 31st, 2017
04:03 PM ET
CNN DEBUTS NEW ORIGINAL SERIES, BELIEVER WITH REZA ASLAN, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 5, AT 10PM ET/PT

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Returns for Season Two at 9PM ET/PT

Believer Trailer: http://cnn.it/2k50uH9
Finding Jesus S2 Trailerhttp://cnn.it/2ktXNLU

NEW YORK – Jan. 31, 2017Believer with Reza Aslan, a new six-part CNN Original Series, will debut on Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The spiritual adventure series follows religion scholar and best-selling author Aslan as he immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii.  The hour-long series, produced by Whalerock Industries with executive producers Aslan, Lloyd Braun, Liz Bronstein and Chris Cowan, will also air on CNN International.

FULL POST
Topics: Believer • CNN Originals Series • Finding Jesus
CNN STRONG #2 IN JANUARY, UP DOUBLE DIGITS ACROSS THE BOARD
January 31st, 2017
01:01 PM ET
CNN STRONG #2 IN JANUARY, UP DOUBLE DIGITS ACROSS THE BOARD

Dominates MSNBC for 31st Straight Month

New Day Tops Morning Joe in Demo 25-54 for 2nd Time in 3 Months

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Grows the Most in Cable News in Weekday Prime Time

January was an incredibly strong month for CNN. The network kicked off the year ranking #2 in cable news in Total Day in both total viewers and adults 25-54 and #2 in prime time among adults 25-54.   The network also grew strong double digits vs. last year across all dayparts.  CNN has now topped MSNBC for the 31st straight month in Total Day (total viewers and the demo 25-54), and in prime time (25-54) – the longest winning streak in nearly nine years (since Feb. 2008).  CNN also outperformed MSNBC by +36% in total viewers and +87% in the demo 25-54 throughout dayside programming (9am-4pm).

In January, New Day with Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota was back on top, beating MSNBC’s Morning Joe in the key demo 25-54 (154k vs. 144k).  New Day has now topped MSNBC for two of the last three months (November 2016 and January 2017).  CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was up the most vs. last year in weekday prime time cable news (8-11pm) among both total viewers (+78%) and adults 25-54 (+85%), with the network now beating MSNBC at 10pm for 30 of the past 31 months in the important key demo 25-54.

CNN ranked #10 in ALL of cable in Total Day and #11 in M-Su prime among total viewers in January.

FULL POST
Topics: CNN Press Releases • Ratings
CNN Announces New Dayside Lineup
January 31st, 2017
09:20 AM ET
CNN Announces New Dayside Lineup

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced today CNN’s new dayside lineup effective February 6th. John Berman and Poppy Harlow will co-anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11:00am, replacing Carol Costello who moved to HLN. Berman co-anchored Early Start for the past five years and At This Hour since 2015 and Harlow has been a CNN weekend anchor since 2015.  CNN’s Kate Bolduan will now be the sole anchor of At This Hour at 11:00am.

Dave Briggs will join CNN in February as co-anchor of Early Start alongside Christine Romans.  Briggs was the co-anchor of Weekend Fox & Friends for five years, most recently co-hosted a program on the NBC Sports Network and was also a CNBC contributor.
FULL POST
Topics: CNN Communications Press Releases • CNN Press Releases
CNN Announces Addition of Stephen Moore as Network Contributor
January 31st, 2017
09:11 AM ET
CNN Announces Addition of Stephen Moore as Network Contributor

CNN ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF STEPHEN MOORE AS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.

Topics: CNN Press Releases
CNN mobilizes students for global day of action against human trafficking
January 30th, 2017
10:01 AM ET
CNN mobilizes students for global day of action against human trafficking

#MyFreedomDay campaign rallies students to fight
modern-day slavery on March 14

Atlanta – January 30 – CNN is teaming up with young people around the globe for a unique, student-led day of action against modern-day slavery with the launch of #MyFreedomDay, it was announced today by Tony Maddox, EVP and Managing Director of CNN International.

As part of the #MyFreedomDay call to action, students will organize anti-trafficking events on March 14 to generate awareness of the multi-billion dollar industry of human trafficking. CNN and the CNN Freedom Project, the network’s award-winning initiative focused on covering stories of modern-day slavery, will amplify the voices of these young people seeking real social change around the world. FULL POST
Topics: CNN Freedom Project • CNNI Press Releases
