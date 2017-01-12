Capgemini is marking its 50th anniversary with a new branded content campaign on CNN that celebrates the spirit of innovative entrepreneurship and the company’s global competition for early stage startups: InnovatorsRace50.

A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, Capgemini turned to CNN as an international media partner to bring InnovatorsRace50 to life amongst the network’s huge global audience on digital and TV. This follows a successful partnership in 2016 for Capgemini’s Innovators Race, where a branded content campaign established the competition amongst CNN audiences.

Entrants have until February 28th to take part in Capgemini’s contest via http://www.innovatorsrace50.com and will compete across five categories: Govtech and Social Enterprises, Fintech and Mobility, Consumers and Well-Being, Digital Processes and Transformation, Data and Security. Five winning startups will then earn the chance to each secure business backing of $50,000 equity free funding, extensive networking opportunities, participation in international tech events, access to industry experts and the possibility of becoming a Capgemini partner.

At the heart of the international multiplatform campaign on CNN starting today (10 January) is Capgemini’s exclusive sponsorship of CNN editorial content ‘Unicorns’. A digital content hub on CNNMoney which will be CNN’s home for multi-media content about start-ups and entrepreneurs, including a series of videos featuring successful startup founders. Alongside the editorial content will be a number of bespoke branded content Capgemini videos produced by CNN International Commercial’s award-winning brand content studio Create. Capgemini’s campaign and branded content will be targeted to reach key audiences using CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement).

