Additional screenings at Sundance scheduled
for Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29
Park City, Utah – CNN Films and Gravitas Ventures have closed on a deal for the sale of U.S. content distribution rights, other than television, for acclaimed filmmaker Greg Barker’s LEGION OF BROTHERS, fewer than 36 hours following the film’s several minute-standing ovation reception at its 2017 Sundance Film Festival world premiere. The deal means Gravitas Ventures will acquire theatrical, SVOD, electronic sell-through, and other platform exhibition rights; CNN Films will retain rights to broadcast the film on CNN/U.S. and on CNN-branded authenticated television platforms. The film will continue to screen with the U.S. Documentary Premieres (Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday Jan. 29). FULL POST
Primetime event moderated by CNN anchor Jake tapper at 9p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 31
CNN anchor Jake Tapper will moderate a Town Hall with the U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET live from New York City.
Less than two weeks into the Trump Presidency, Tapper will lead a timely discussion with Leader Pelosi focusing on the Democratic strategy for the Trump Administration’s agenda. Additionally, the House Democratic Leader will field questions from audience members from across the country and discuss the major issues facing the nation.
Pelosi is the highest-ranking woman in American history, having served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011.
The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.
CNN International is launching a new daily business show, presented by Richard Quest, live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Quest Express will air weekdays at 5pm GMT, from 30 January. The 30-minute show will offer a quick-fire briefing on the latest market movements and business stories, building a bridge between the close of the European trading day, the opening of the markets in New York, and the start of the business day in Silicon Valley.
On the day of its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, The Orchard and CNN Films announced that they had acquired North American rights to Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau's documentary TROPHY, produced by Lauren Haber, and Julia Nottingham of Pulse Films.
The Orchard will handle all North American rights except television. CNN has acquired U.S. and Canadian television rights. A studio is closing international rights to the film. A startling exploration of the evolving relationship between big-game hunting and wildlife conservation, TROPHY screens at the festival in U.S. Documentary Competition. The Orchard will release the film later this year on a minimum of 150 screens.
Endangered African species like elephants, rhinos and lions march closer to extinction each year. Their devastating decline is fueled in part by a global desire to consume these majestic animals. TROPHY investigates the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation. Through the eyes of impassioned individuals who drive these industries—from a Texas-based trophy hunter to the world’s largest private rhino breeder in South Africa—the film grapples with the consequences of imposing economic value on animals. What are the implications of treating animals as commodities? Do breeding, farming and hunting offer some of the few remaining options to conserve our endangered animals? TROPHY will leave viewers debating what is right, what is wrong and what is necessary in order to save the great species of the world. FULL POST
CNN Films and Passion Pictures-produced documentary had World Premiere
at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21
Park City, Utah – On the eve of the Sundance Film Festival, Content Media Corporation and CNN Films jointly announced an agreement for the international distribution rights to LEGION OF BROTHERS, a film produced by CNN Films and Passion Pictures.
Directed by Greg Barker and produced by John Battsek, Barker, Peter Bergen, Tresha Mabile and executive produced by Amy Entelis and Vinnie Malhotra, the film had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21, at the MARC in Park City, Utah. The next public screenings for the film are Saturday, January 28 at 8:30pm at the Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, and Sunday, January 29 at 6:15pm at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City. FULL POST
CNN International Commercial and MediaGo today announce plans for CNNMoney Switzerland – the first nationwide TV channel dedicated to business news for and about Switzerland.
Launching in the second half of 2017, CNNMoney Switzerland will be the go-to destination for Switzerland’s professional community to follow business news. The channel’s high-end audience will consist of senior leaders, CEOs and influencers based in Switzerland. Lifestyle content about high-end leisure activities that appeal to executive audiences will complement the Swiss-focused content.
CNN and MediaGo will work in partnership over the coming months to build the infrastructure, brand identity and programming schedule, recruit and train journalists and production teams, and establish CNN standards and practices for CNNMoney Switzerland.
Canada's Stolen Daughters, a CNN Freedom Project documentary on the sexual exploitation of children in Canada's indigenous community, has been recognized by Beyond Borders ECPAT Canada with the 2016 International Media Award.
Reported by CNN's Paula Newton and broadcast around the world on CNN International, Canada's Stolen Daughters features the activists and advocates working hard to protect the vulnerable and help victims of sexual exploitation. It was produced by Lisa Cohen, senior supervising producer for the CNN Freedom Project. FULL POST
CNN ADDS TO ITS ROSTER OF COMMENTATORS AND CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C. – Jan. 18 – Today, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced new additions to the network’s roster of commentators and contributors.
The new additions will add to CNN’s existing diverse lineup of political experts, former campaign insiders, journalists, authors, and leading industry experts that represent a broad spectrum of political views.
CNN ANNOUNCES WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT ASSIGNMENTS
Washington, D.C. – Jan. 18 – Today, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced the following assignments for the network’s Washington, D.C. based correspondents.