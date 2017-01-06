Primetime Town Halls to Air Live at 9pmET
The Messy Truth, a Town Hall hosted by CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, will return to CNN for two nights, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9pmET.
On Jan. 11, Jones will moderate conversations with Americans to reflect on President Obama’s legacy and look ahead to the Trump Presidential Inauguration. Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm and former Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will also join the conversation and take questions from the audience.
The Town Halls will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.
The Messy Truth will also be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop at www.cnn.com/go.
Features the Annual List of Top Jobs and an Illustrated Video Series of Celebrities’ First Jobs
The start of a New Year can also mean the start of a new career.
Just in time, CNNMoney and experts at PayScale, a compensation software and data provider, ranked the top 100 careers with big growth, great pay and satisfying work.
The ranking and methodology was created by compensation data experts at PayScale examining factors like job satisfaction, quality of life, median pay and estimated job growth.
CNNMoney’s Best Jobs site features profiles, career quizzes and an animated video series called My First Job.
My First Job is an exclusive illustrative video series that tells the tale of how some of the brightest in the business got their start. From celebrities and CEOs like Russell Simmons, Dolly Parton, Dan Rather, Sean Combs to Susan Wojcicki, leaders across industries share their stories of their first job and what it taught them about the workforce.
LARRY DAVID PROMO: https://youtu.be/sC46x-tu55E
New CNN Original Series Features Interviews with Comedy Icons
Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Larry David and Betty White among others
NEW YORK – Jan. 4, 2017 – The History of Comedy, executive produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Hazy Mills) with Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), will premiere Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN, following a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Using archival footage punctuated by contemporary interviews with comedy legends, scholars and current stars, the new eight-part CNN Original Series explores what makes people laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape throughout history.
Ramon Escobar has been named Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide. Included in his role will be chairing CNN’s Diversity Council, as well as offering strategic guidance on issues of diversity to the CNN management team. The announcement was made by CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, to whom Escobar will report on all matters of diversity and inclusion.
"CNN reaches a more diverse audience than any of our cable news competitors, and that's something we are very proud of," said Zucker. "Ramon has been a big part of our success in this area, as a key participant in identifying talent in front of and behind the camera. Diversity is about more than race – it's also about gender, sexual orientation, ideology, age, geography, and much more. He understands the complex issues we face when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and I am really pleased to be partnering with him in his new role."
PRIMETIME EVENT WILL BE MODERATED BY CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO ON MONDAY, JAN. 9 AT 9 P.M. ET
Washington, D.C — Jan. 4, 2017 — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will moderate a primetime Town Hall with former Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET live from George Washington University.
As President-elect Trump’s Inauguration approaches, Cuomo will lead a timely discussion with Sanders and audience members focusing on the major issues facing the nation as well as Democratic strategy for the incoming administration.
The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.
PRIMETIME EVENT WILL BE MODERATED BY CNN ANCHOR JAKE TAPPER ON THURSDAY, JAN. 12 AT 9PM ET
CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will sit down with House Speaker Paul Ryan for a primetime Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET live from George Washington University.
Just one week before President-elect Trump’s Inauguration, Speaker Ryan will discuss the House Republican's “Better Way” agenda for the new administration and field questions from audience members regarding the GOP’s strategy for the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency.
The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN International, and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.
NOW MORE THAN EVER: The History of Chicago explores the origins, career highlights, personal challenges, and legendary history of the music supergroup Chicago. Band founders Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet and vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds) remain from the original crew, making Chicago America’s rock band with the most longevity in history.
Director Peter Pardini tells the mesmerizing story behind Chicago's pop music success as the band celebrates 50 years in 2017. Their amazing milestones include 36 albums, yearly tours, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, two Grammy® award wins (including one for the band’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, for the Grammy® Hall of Fame in 2014), 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, an incredible 25 certified platinum albums, multiple American Music Awards, and more.
Join @CNNFilms for the debut of #HistoryOfChicago TONIGHT, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:00pm and 10:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S., presented with limited commercial interruption.
As President Obama finishes his term in office, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria hosts a special edition of Fareed Zakaria GPS to explore the President’s legacy through the voices of his closest aides – and in his own words.
Featuring an exclusive interview with President Obama, Zakaria revisits key moments from Mr. Obama’s tenure in office. They discuss his achievements and regrets, and discuss how the weight of the most powerful office in the world leaves an impact on each occupant – and how, as president, he’s made critical decisions before him.
Voices From the Obama Years will premiere Sunday, Jan. 1 on CNN/U.S. and CNN International. The one-hour special will premiere on CNN/U.S. at 10:00am and encore at 1:00pm, and will air on CNN International at 7:00am, 3:00pm, and 10:00pm.
President Barack Obama joined CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod for the latest episode of "The Axe Files," produced in partnership by CNN and The University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
Read about their wide-ranging interview on CNN, listen in full and reference the transcript made available by CNN Politics.
Subscribe to The Axe Files in Apple Podcasts and at CNN.com/Podcast.