CNN to Host Debate Night with Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz on Feb. 7
February 1st, 2017
09:02 AM ET
JAKE TAPPER AND DANA BASH TO MODERATE LIVE TOWN HALL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF OBAMACARE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Feb. 1, 2017— CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a Town Hall Debate with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Texas Senator Ted Cruz on the future of Obamacare at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

President Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act one of his top priorities while Congressional Democrats are opposed. Sanders, an opponent of repealing Obamacare, and Cruz, a supporter of the President’s healthcare agenda, will join Tapper and Bash to debate the fate of former President Barack Obama's signature legislation and the GOP’s approach to healthcare.

Sanders and Cruz, runners-up for their respective presidential party nominations, will also field questions from voters around the country at the Town Hall Debate, taking place at The George Washington University.

The 90-minute event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.

CNN DEBUTS NEW ORIGINAL SERIES, BELIEVER WITH REZA ASLAN, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 5, AT 10PM ET/PT
January 31st, 2017
04:03 PM ET
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Returns for Season Two at 9PM ET/PT

Believer Trailer: http://cnn.it/2k50uH9
Finding Jesus S2 Trailerhttp://cnn.it/2ktXNLU

NEW YORK – Jan. 31, 2017Believer with Reza Aslan, a new six-part CNN Original Series, will debut on Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The spiritual adventure series follows religion scholar and best-selling author Aslan as he immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii.  The hour-long series, produced by Whalerock Industries with executive producers Aslan, Lloyd Braun, Liz Bronstein and Chris Cowan, will also air on CNN International.

CNN STRONG #2 IN JANUARY, UP DOUBLE DIGITS ACROSS THE BOARD
January 31st, 2017
01:01 PM ET
Dominates MSNBC for 31st Straight Month

New Day Tops Morning Joe in Demo 25-54 for 2nd Time in 3 Months

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Grows the Most in Cable News in Weekday Prime Time

January was an incredibly strong month for CNN. The network kicked off the year ranking #2 in cable news in Total Day in both total viewers and adults 25-54 and #2 in prime time among adults 25-54.   The network also grew strong double digits vs. last year across all dayparts.  CNN has now topped MSNBC for the 31st straight month in Total Day (total viewers and the demo 25-54), and in prime time (25-54) – the longest winning streak in nearly nine years (since Feb. 2008).  CNN also outperformed MSNBC by +36% in total viewers and +87% in the demo 25-54 throughout dayside programming (9am-4pm).

In January, New Day with Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota was back on top, beating MSNBC’s Morning Joe in the key demo 25-54 (154k vs. 144k).  New Day has now topped MSNBC for two of the last three months (November 2016 and January 2017).  CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was up the most vs. last year in weekday prime time cable news (8-11pm) among both total viewers (+78%) and adults 25-54 (+85%), with the network now beating MSNBC at 10pm for 30 of the past 31 months in the important key demo 25-54.

CNN ranked #10 in ALL of cable in Total Day and #11 in M-Su prime among total viewers in January.

CNN Announces New Dayside Lineup
January 31st, 2017
09:20 AM ET
CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced today CNN’s new dayside lineup effective February 6th. John Berman and Poppy Harlow will co-anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11:00am, replacing Carol Costello who moved to HLN. Berman co-anchored Early Start for the past five years and At This Hour since 2015 and Harlow has been a CNN weekend anchor since 2015.  CNN’s Kate Bolduan will now be the sole anchor of At This Hour at 11:00am.

Dave Briggs will join CNN in February as co-anchor of Early Start alongside Christine Romans.  Briggs was the co-anchor of Weekend Fox & Friends for five years, most recently co-hosted a program on the NBC Sports Network and was also a CNBC contributor.
CNN Announces Addition of Stephen Moore as Network Contributor
January 31st, 2017
09:11 AM ET
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.

CNN mobilizes students for global day of action against human trafficking
January 30th, 2017
10:01 AM ET
#MyFreedomDay campaign rallies students to fight
modern-day slavery on March 14

Atlanta – January 30 – CNN is teaming up with young people around the globe for a unique, student-led day of action against modern-day slavery with the launch of #MyFreedomDay, it was announced today by Tony Maddox, EVP and Managing Director of CNN International.

Gravitas Ventures acquires U.S. distribution rights for Greg Barker’s ‘Legion of Brothers’ produced by Passion Pictures/CNN Films at Sundance
January 26th, 2017
04:19 PM ET
Additional screenings at Sundance scheduled

for Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29

legion-poster

CNN To Host Town Hall with U.S. Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi
January 26th, 2017
11:43 AM ET
Primetime event moderated by CNN anchor Jake tapper at 9p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 31

 CNN anchor Jake Tapper will moderate a Town Hall with the U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET live from New York City.

Less than two weeks into the Trump Presidency, Tapper will lead a timely discussion with Leader Pelosi focusing on the Democratic strategy for the Trump Administration’s agenda.  Additionally, the House Democratic Leader will field questions from audience members from across the country and discuss the major issues facing the nation.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking woman in American history, having served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011.

The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.
January 26th, 2017
09:27 AM ET
quest_express-logo

  • New Richard Quest show to air daily ahead of Quest Means Business

  • CNNMoney with Maggie Lake also moves to the NYSE

CNN International is launching a new daily business show, presented by Richard Quest, live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Quest Express will air weekdays at 5pm GMT, from 30 January.  The 30-minute show will offer a quick-fire briefing on the latest market movements and business stories, building a bridge between the close of the European trading day, the opening of the markets in New York, and the start of the business day in Silicon Valley.

The Orchard & CNN Films Acquire North American Rights to Shaul Schwarz's, Christina Clusiau's Documentary TROPHY at 2017 Sundance Film Festival
John Hume, the world’s largest rhino breeder, walks at his Buffalo Dream Ranch in North West Province, South Africa (November 2016)
January 24th, 2017
02:27 PM ET
CNNFilms_LOGO_black_clean                  the-orchard_logo 

On the day of its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, The Orchard and CNN Films announced that they had acquired North American rights to Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau's documentary TROPHY, produced by Lauren Haber, and Julia Nottingham of Pulse Films.

The Orchard will handle all North American rights except television.  CNN has acquired U.S. and Canadian television rights.  A studio is closing international rights to the film.  A startling exploration of the evolving relationship between big-game hunting and wildlife conservation, TROPHY screens at the festival in U.S. Documentary Competition.  The Orchard will release the film later this year on a minimum of 150 screens.

