Canada's Stolen Daughters, a CNN Freedom Project documentary on the sexual exploitation of children in Canada's indigenous community, has been recognized by Beyond Borders ECPAT Canada with the 2016 International Media Award.
Reported by CNN's Paula Newton and broadcast around the world on CNN International, Canada's Stolen Daughters features the activists and advocates working hard to protect the vulnerable and help victims of sexual exploitation. It was produced by Lisa Cohen, senior supervising producer for the CNN Freedom Project. FULL POST
CNN ADDS TO ITS ROSTER OF COMMENTATORS AND CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C. – Jan. 18 – Today, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced new additions to the network’s roster of commentators and contributors.
The new additions will add to CNN’s existing diverse lineup of political experts, former campaign insiders, journalists, authors, and leading industry experts that represent a broad spectrum of political views.
CNN ANNOUNCES WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT ASSIGNMENTS
Washington, D.C. – Jan. 18 – Today, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced the following assignments for the network’s Washington, D.C. based correspondents.
CNN’s coverage of Inauguration Day will be streamed live in its entirety to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, starting at 6:00am ET on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017, running through midnight and beginning again at 10:00am ET on Saturday, January 21, 2017 running through 4:00pm ET.
New CNN Film includes remarks by President Obama
The new CNN Film, The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, will premiere in simulcast on CNN/U.S. and CNN International Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 9:00pm. The two-hour film will encore Thursday, Jan. 19 on CNN/U.S. at 12:00am. All three premiere telecasts will be presented with limited commercial interruption. The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, will encore Sunday, Jan. 22 on CNN/U.S. at 8:00pm Eastern. All times Eastern.
Filming for The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House began shortly after Election Day 2016, and concluded with President Obama’s farewell address. The film includes reflections by President Barack Obama on his work and hopes for the nation.
Leading voices in the film include Josh Earnest, White House press secretary; Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor; Cody Keenan, director of speech writing for the White House; Jen Psaki, White House communications director; Angella Reid, chief usher of the White House; and Tina Tchen, assistant to the President and chief of staff for First Lady Michelle Obama. Each granted exclusive access to key meetings, their work, and their personal thoughts on their final days inside the White House. The rare interviews capture the nostalgia of the people who have worked closest to the Obamas during their White House tenure.
“This unique epilogue for the Obama Administration captures the President’s views and his staff’s views about what their lives in public service have meant to them as they prepare to leave the White House,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development. “This film will serve as a key public record of an historic presidency, as the Obama Administration transitions executive power to the incoming Trump Administration,” Entelis said.
In a one-hour special airing Friday, January 13th at 9pm ET, CNN’s Randi Kaye looks back at Michelle Obama’s journey from the Southside of Chicago to the White House. The program explores the First Lady’s life from meeting the man who would eventually become the first African American President and finding her own voice in the White House, to raising her daughters and trying maintain normalcy while residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. How did Michelle Obama evolve? What is her legacy? And what does she have to say about the suggestion that she run for President?
Randi Kaye, along with David Axelrod, Senior Advisor to President Obama, Van Jones, White House special advisor, Cokie Roberts, author, Kati Martin, journalist/author Michaela Angela Davis, cultural critic/writer, Jodi Kantor, New York Times reporter and Robin Givhan, Washington Post, fashion critic, explore these questions and more, with key moments of the First Lady from the last eight years.
CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations. We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week. We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.
Capgemini is marking its 50th anniversary with a new branded content campaign on CNN that celebrates the spirit of innovative entrepreneurship and the company’s global competition for early stage startups: InnovatorsRace50.
A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, Capgemini turned to CNN as an international media partner to bring InnovatorsRace50 to life amongst the network’s huge global audience on digital and TV. This follows a successful partnership in 2016 for Capgemini’s Innovators Race, where a branded content campaign established the competition amongst CNN audiences.
Entrants have until February 28th to take part in Capgemini’s contest via http://www.innovatorsrace50.com and will compete across five categories: Govtech and Social Enterprises, Fintech and Mobility, Consumers and Well-Being, Digital Processes and Transformation, Data and Security. Five winning startups will then earn the chance to each secure business backing of $50,000 equity free funding, extensive networking opportunities, participation in international tech events, access to industry experts and the possibility of becoming a Capgemini partner.
At the heart of the international multiplatform campaign on CNN starting today (10 January) is Capgemini’s exclusive sponsorship of CNN editorial content ‘Unicorns’. A digital content hub on CNNMoney which will be CNN’s home for multi-media content about start-ups and entrepreneurs, including a series of videos featuring successful startup founders. Alongside the editorial content will be a number of bespoke branded content Capgemini videos produced by CNN International Commercial’s award-winning brand content studio Create. Capgemini’s campaign and branded content will be targeted to reach key audiences using CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement).
Harper (‘CSI: NY’) Hosts 12-Episode Series that Revisits and Reveals New Answers to Biggest Crimes, Mysteries, Trials, and Celebrity Tragedies of Our Time
Episodes Include Menendez Brothers Murder Trial, JFK Jr. Plane Crash, and DC Madam Sex Scandal, Among Others
First New Series for HLN Developed by CNN Original Series Team