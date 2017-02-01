CNN TO HOST DEBATE NIGHT WITH BERNIE SANDERS AND TED CRUZ ON FEB. 7
JAKE TAPPER AND DANA BASH TO MODERATE LIVE TOWN HALL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF OBAMACARE
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Feb. 1, 2017— CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a Town Hall Debate with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Texas Senator Ted Cruz on the future of Obamacare at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
President Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act one of his top priorities while Congressional Democrats are opposed. Sanders, an opponent of repealing Obamacare, and Cruz, a supporter of the President’s healthcare agenda, will join Tapper and Bash to debate the fate of former President Barack Obama's signature legislation and the GOP’s approach to healthcare.
Sanders and Cruz, runners-up for their respective presidential party nominations, will also field questions from voters around the country at the Town Hall Debate, taking place at The George Washington University.
The 90-minute event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Returns for Season Two at 9PM ET/PT
Believer Trailer: http://cnn.it/2k50uH9
Finding Jesus S2 Trailer: http://cnn.it/2ktXNLU
NEW YORK – Jan. 31, 2017 – Believer with Reza Aslan, a new six-part CNN Original Series, will debut on Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The spiritual adventure series follows religion scholar and best-selling author Aslan as he immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii. The hour-long series, produced by Whalerock Industries with executive producers Aslan, Lloyd Braun, Liz Bronstein and Chris Cowan, will also air on CNN International.
CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced today CNN’s new dayside lineup effective February 6th. John Berman and Poppy Harlow will co-anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11:00am, replacing Carol Costello who moved to HLN. Berman co-anchored Early Start for the past five years and At This Hour since 2015 and Harlow has been a CNN weekend anchor since 2015. CNN’s Kate Bolduan will now be the sole anchor of At This Hour at 11:00am.
Dave Briggs will join CNN in February as co-anchor of Early Start alongside Christine Romans. Briggs was the co-anchor of Weekend Fox & Friends for five years, most recently co-hosted a program on the NBC Sports Network and was also a CNBC contributor.
CNN ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF STEPHEN MOORE AS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.
#MyFreedomDay campaign rallies students to fight
modern-day slavery on March 14
Atlanta – January 30 – CNN is teaming up with young people around the globe for a unique, student-led day of action against modern-day slavery with the launch of #MyFreedomDay, it was announced today by Tony Maddox, EVP and Managing Director of CNN International.
As part of the #MyFreedomDay call to action, students will organize anti-trafficking events on March 14 to generate awareness of the multi-billion dollar industry of human trafficking. CNN and the CNN Freedom Project, the network's award-winning initiative focused on covering stories of modern-day slavery, will amplify the voices of these young people seeking real social change around the world.
Additional screenings at Sundance scheduled
for Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29
Park City, Utah – CNN Films and Gravitas Ventures have closed on a deal for the sale of U.S. content distribution rights, other than television, for acclaimed filmmaker Greg Barker's LEGION OF BROTHERS, fewer than 36 hours following the film's several minute-standing ovation reception at its 2017 Sundance Film Festival world premiere. The deal means Gravitas Ventures will acquire theatrical, SVOD, electronic sell-through, and other platform exhibition rights; CNN Films will retain rights to broadcast the film on CNN/U.S. and on CNN-branded authenticated television platforms. The film will continue to screen with the U.S. Documentary Premieres (Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday Jan. 29).
Primetime event moderated by CNN anchor Jake tapper at 9p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 31
CNN anchor Jake Tapper will moderate a Town Hall with the U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET live from New York City.
Less than two weeks into the Trump Presidency, Tapper will lead a timely discussion with Leader Pelosi focusing on the Democratic strategy for the Trump Administration’s agenda. Additionally, the House Democratic Leader will field questions from audience members from across the country and discuss the major issues facing the nation.
Pelosi is the highest-ranking woman in American history, having served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011.
The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.
CNN International is launching a new daily business show, presented by Richard Quest, live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Quest Express will air weekdays at 5pm GMT, from 30 January. The 30-minute show will offer a quick-fire briefing on the latest market movements and business stories, building a bridge between the close of the European trading day, the opening of the markets in New York, and the start of the business day in Silicon Valley.
On the day of its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, The Orchard and CNN Films announced that they had acquired North American rights to Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau's documentary TROPHY, produced by Lauren Haber, and Julia Nottingham of Pulse Films.
The Orchard will handle all North American rights except television. CNN has acquired U.S. and Canadian television rights. A studio is closing international rights to the film. A startling exploration of the evolving relationship between big-game hunting and wildlife conservation, TROPHY screens at the festival in U.S. Documentary Competition. The Orchard will release the film later this year on a minimum of 150 screens.
Endangered African species like elephants, rhinos and lions march closer to extinction each year. Their devastating decline is fueled in part by a global desire to consume these majestic animals. TROPHY investigates the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation. Through the eyes of impassioned individuals who drive these industries—from a Texas-based trophy hunter to the world's largest private rhino breeder in South Africa—the film grapples with the consequences of imposing economic value on animals. What are the implications of treating animals as commodities? Do breeding, farming and hunting offer some of the few remaining options to conserve our endangered animals? TROPHY will leave viewers debating what is right, what is wrong and what is necessary in order to save the great species of the world.