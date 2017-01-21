New CNN Film includes remarks by President Obama

The new CNN Film, The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, will premiere in simulcast on CNN/U.S. and CNN International Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 9:00pm. The two-hour film will encore Thursday, Jan. 19 on CNN/U.S. at 12:00am. All three premiere telecasts will be presented with limited commercial interruption. The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, will encore Sunday, Jan. 22 on CNN/U.S. at 8:00pm Eastern. All times Eastern.

Filming for The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House began shortly after Election Day 2016, and concluded with President Obama’s farewell address. The film includes reflections by President Barack Obama on his work and hopes for the nation.

Leading voices in the film include Josh Earnest, White House press secretary; Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor; Cody Keenan, director of speech writing for the White House; Jen Psaki, White House communications director; Angella Reid, chief usher of the White House; and Tina Tchen, assistant to the President and chief of staff for First Lady Michelle Obama. Each granted exclusive access to key meetings, their work, and their personal thoughts on their final days inside the White House. The rare interviews capture the nostalgia of the people who have worked closest to the Obamas during their White House tenure.

“This unique epilogue for the Obama Administration captures the President’s views and his staff’s views about what their lives in public service have meant to them as they prepare to leave the White House,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development. “This film will serve as a key public record of an historic presidency, as the Obama Administration transitions executive power to the incoming Trump Administration,” Entelis said.

FULL POST