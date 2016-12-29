As President Obama finishes his term in office, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria hosts a special edition of Fareed Zakaria GPS to explore the President’s legacy through the voices of his closest aides – and in his own words.
Featuring an exclusive interview with President Obama, Zakaria revisits key moments from Mr. Obama’s tenure in office. They discuss his achievements and regrets, and discuss how the weight of the most powerful office in the world leaves an impact on each occupant – and how, as president, he’s made critical decisions before him.
Voices From the Obama Years will premiere Sunday, Jan. 1 on CNN/U.S. and CNN International.
Former senior advisor to President Obama (2009-2011) David Axelrod, former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel (2009-2010), senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett (2009-present),
Secretary of State John Kerry (2013-present); Leon Panetta, former CIA director (2009-2011), former Secretary of Defense (2011-2013); and Susan Rice, PhilD, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2009-2013); National Security Advisor (2013-present), give viewers an inside look at President Obama’s White House legacy through exclusive, candid interviews on race, partisan politics, capturing Osama bin Laden, the President’s management and leadership styles, the financial crisis, and more.
VOICES FROM THE OBAMA YEARS will also live stream via CNNgo Sunday, Jan. 01, and will be available On Demand via cable and satellite systems beginning Monday, Jan. 02 on CNN/U.S.
President Barack Obama joined CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod for the latest episode of "The Axe Files," produced in partnership by CNN and The University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
Read about their wide-ranging interview on CNN, listen in full and reference the transcript made available by CNN Politics.
Subscribe to The Axe Files in Apple Podcasts and at CNN.com/Podcast.
Legendary rock group’s origins, hits, and challenges makes TV & streaming debut on Jan. 1, 2017
CNN Films will premiere Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago, about the rock supergroup, on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:00pm and 10:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S., the network announced today. The film’s debut presentation will be offered with limited commercial interruption.
In 2017, the band will mark 50 years of pop music success that includes 36 albums, yearly tours, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016, two Grammy® award wins (including one for the band’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, for the Grammy® Hall of Fame in 2014), 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, an incredible 25 certified platinum albums, multiple American Music Awards, and more. Band founders Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet and vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds) remain from the original crew, making Chicago America’s rock band with the most longevity in history. FULL POST
Africa’s huge power-generating potential is the subject of a special series of reports airing on CNN International this week in a new sponsorship by Dangote Group as the conglomerate continues its multi-year partnership with the network.
The Africa’s Energy Surge reports air daily in flagship CNN International shows The CNNMoney View Nina Dos Santos and The World Right Now with Hala Gorani, and culminate in a special 30-minute show airing from Saturday 17 December. The reports and special show, which look at how Africa will meet the UN goal of universal electricity by 2030, are aligned with Dangote billboards and branding.
Utilising CNN Audience Insight Measurement (AIM), the digital sponsored content is targeted to reach business decision-makers, business travellers, investors, opinion leaders and c-suites – ensuring that Dangote’s message about the Group providing basic needs across Africa reaches relevant audiences at scale across multiple platforms. FULL POST
LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE BEGINNING AT 8P.M. (ET)
Back for their 10th year as co-hosts of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin,” will air on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (ET)
At 12:30 a.m. (ET), Anderson and Kathy will hand off to Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin who will be counting down as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year from The Spotted Cat Music Club in New Orleans.Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin will ring in 2017 from New York City’s Times Square, along with CNN correspondents reporting from celebrations across the country. Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin will be celebrating from New Orleans, Richard Quest will report from the energized crowds of Times Square, and Sara Sidner will be in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park for a live interview and performance with country superstar Keith Urban at Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight. Gary Tuchman will toast from Miami’s famed Fontainebleau Hotel, Randi Kaye will be on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and HLN’s Lynn Smith celebrates from a pyrotechnic spectacular at Reunion Tower in Dallas. FULL POST
Pushpa Basnet is the 10th anniversary CNN Superhero
Jeison Aristizábal, who has spent the last 15 years working to change perceptions about physical and cognitive disabilities and give young people with disabilities a brighter future, has been named the 2016 Hero of the Year. Hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the 10th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute aired live tonight from New York City.
Growing up in one of the poorest areas in Cali, Colombia with cerebral palsy, Aristizábal has fought his entire life to overcome the obstacles in his way. His organization ASODISVALLE provides a range of free services that have helped transform the lives of nearly 3,000 young people with disabilities.
While accepting his award, he stated via a translator, “I can't believe it. Hello to Colombia, hello to all the families who have a child with a disability. I want to tell you that yes you can. You can dream and you can achieve your dreams. I want to say hello to all of my CNN Heroes colleagues. God bless you and there’s more work to do.” FULL POST
CNNgo, CNN’s revolutionary news-watching experience that offers live CNN broadcasts and on demand content, was named to Apple’s Best of 2016 list for Apple TV apps. The honor showcases the year’s most innovative apps, and celebrates the engaging and seamless experience offered to Apple TV users.
CNNgo is a next-generation product that gives viewers unprecedented control over their TV news experience, and is available on CNN.com, CNN’s iPad app and on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and Android TV.
A ONE-HOUR SPECIAL FEATURING FIVE PREVIOUS CNN HEROES OF THE YEAR
HOSTED BY ANDERSON COOPER
SPECIAL KICKS OFF AN ONLINE VOTE TO SELECT 10TH ANNIVERSARY CNN SUPERHERO
AIRS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9TH AT 10PM/ET
In a one-hour special, CNN visits with five previous CNN Heroes of the Year to see how their lives have changed and organizations have grown since being honored. Hosted by Anderson Cooper, CNN Superhero: Above and Beyond airs Friday, December 9th at 10PM/ET and will simulcast on CNNI.
The five previous Heroes of the Year are:
Today at 2:45pm, join CNN's Fareed Zakaria for a Facebook Live discussion on President Barack Obama's legacy
Tonight, Zakaria hosts the two-hour 'The Legacy of Barack Obama,' beginning at 9:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S. & CNN International.
Viewers can read Zakaria's op/ed on what history may say about the 44th President of the United States
