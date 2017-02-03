Hosted by CNN’s John Berman, Hines Ward and Coy Wire
Airs Saturday, February 4th at 2:30PM/ET
Leading up to Super Bowl LI, CNN will present a half-hour football special hosted by CNN’s John Berman along with two-time Super Bowl Champion and HLN sports contributor Hines Ward, former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker, CNN Sports Correspondent Coy Wire and Bleacher Report’s Lead NFL Writer Mike Freeman.
Kickoff in Houston: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special will showcase the unique access CNN has had this past week as one of only three media outlets broadcasting from Super Bowl LIVE, the official NFL fan festival. Hines Ward, Super Bowl 40 MVP, and Coy Wire, former Atlanta Falcons team captain, will give viewers the secrets behind the success of the Patriots and Falcons. CNN Sports Correspondent Andy Scholes captures the passion that fuels Patriot Nation.
Additionally, the special will feature predictions from Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt and an interview with Falcons Quarterback and leader of the high-powered offense Matt Ryan, where he discusses his mindset going into his first Super Bowl.
“Kickoff in Houston: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special” airs Saturday, February 4th at 2:30PM/ET.
###
CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwacnn) will receive the 2017 James W. Foley Humanitarian Award, it was announced today by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation (JWFLF).
Damon is being recognized for both her compelling reporting from conflict zones and compassionate advocacy for children impacted by war through International Network for Aid Relief and Assistance (INARA), the non-profit organization she launched in 2015. FULL POST
TWO-PART SERIES AIRS ON AC360° FEBRUARY 6 AND FEBRUARY 8
“PASSPORTS IN THE SHADOWS"/ PASAPORTES EN LA SOMBRA"
YEARLONG JOINT INVESTIGATION BY CNN AND CNN EN ESPANOL EXPOSES ALLEGED PASSPORT FRAUD IN VENEZUELA AND IRAQTWO-PART SERIES AIRS ON AC360° FEBRUARY 6 AND FEBRUARY 8
“Passports In The Shadows,” a two-part joint investigation by CNN and CNN en Espanol airing on February 6 and February 8 within AC360°(8-9pm ET, CNN), uncovers an alleged sale of passports and visas from the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq, as well as how U.S. officials have known about other passport irregularities in Venezuela for more than a decade.The yearlong investigation showcases an account by a whistleblower, the former legal adviser to the Venezuelan embassy in Baghdad, who provided CNN with comprehensive reports of the alleged activity inside the embassy and the government officials’ dismissal of the allegations. FULL POST
THE MESSY TRUTH RETURNS TO CNN ON FEB. 9
BILL MAHER TO JOIN VAN JONES FOR LIVE ONE-HOUR TOWN HALL
Washington, D.C.—Feb. 2, 2017—The Messy Truth, a Town Hall hosted by CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, will return to CNN on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Jones will moderate a conversation between comedian, author, and television personality, Bill Maher, host of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, and a live studio audience.
The special will take a look at Maher’s history as a major influencer with more than 20 years on television as an outspoken voice in American politics and culture. Less than one month since President Trump has taken office, Jones will lead a timely discussion with Maher and audience members on the administration’s recent Executive Orders, Supreme Court nominee, Cabinet appointments and where America is heading moving forward.
The Messy Truth will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop at www.cnn.com/go.
# # #
CNN TO HOST DEBATE NIGHT WITH BERNIE SANDERS AND TED CRUZ ON FEB. 7
JAKE TAPPER AND DANA BASH TO MODERATE LIVE TOWN HALL DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF OBAMACARE
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Feb. 1, 2017— CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a Town Hall Debate with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Texas Senator Ted Cruz on the future of Obamacare at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
President Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act one of his top priorities while Congressional Democrats are opposed. Sanders, an opponent of repealing Obamacare, and Cruz, a supporter of the President’s healthcare agenda, will join Tapper and Bash to debate the fate of former President Barack Obama's signature legislation and the GOP’s approach to healthcare.
Sanders and Cruz, runners-up for their respective presidential party nominations, will also field questions from voters around the country at the Town Hall Debate, taking place at The George Washington University.
The 90-minute event will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM.
# # #
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Returns for Season Two at 9PM ET/PT
Believer Trailer: http://cnn.it/2k50uH9
Finding Jesus S2 Trailer: http://cnn.it/2ktXNLU
NEW YORK – Jan. 31, 2017 – Believer with Reza Aslan, a new six-part CNN Original Series, will debut on Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The spiritual adventure series follows religion scholar and best-selling author Aslan as he immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii. The hour-long series, produced by Whalerock Industries with executive producers Aslan, Lloyd Braun, Liz Bronstein and Chris Cowan, will also air on CNN International.
CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced today CNN’s new dayside lineup effective February 6th. John Berman and Poppy Harlow will co-anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11:00am, replacing Carol Costello who moved to HLN. Berman co-anchored Early Start for the past five years and At This Hour since 2015 and Harlow has been a CNN weekend anchor since 2015. CNN’s Kate Bolduan will now be the sole anchor of At This Hour at 11:00am.
Dave Briggs will join CNN in February as co-anchor of Early Start alongside Christine Romans. Briggs was the co-anchor of Weekend Fox & Friends for five years, most recently co-hosted a program on the NBC Sports Network and was also a CNBC contributor.
FULL POST
CNN ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF STEPHEN MOORE AS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jan. 31 – CNN announced today the addition of economist Stephen Moore as a contributor for the network. Moore will serve as a Senior Economics Analyst for CNN providing in-depth analysis, historical perspective, and expert commentary on current political and economic topics and financial issues facing the country and world. Moore was a Senior Economic Adviser for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign and is a New York Times best-selling author, Heritage Foundation economist, regular contributor for The Wall Street Journal and former member of the Journal’s editorial board, and most recently served as a commentator for Fox News. Moore is an alumnus of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his master’s in economics from George Mason University.
# # #
#MyFreedomDay campaign rallies students to fight
modern-day slavery on March 14
Atlanta – January 30 – CNN is teaming up with young people around the globe for a unique, student-led day of action against modern-day slavery with the launch of #MyFreedomDay, it was announced today by Tony Maddox, EVP and Managing Director of CNN International.
As part of the #MyFreedomDay call to action, students will organize anti-trafficking events on March 14 to generate awareness of the multi-billion dollar industry of human trafficking. CNN and the CNN Freedom Project, the network’s award-winning initiative focused on covering stories of modern-day slavery, will amplify the voices of these young people seeking real social change around the world. FULL POST