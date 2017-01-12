In a one-hour special airing Friday, January 13th at 9pm ET, CNN’s Randi Kaye looks back at Michelle Obama’s journey from the Southside of Chicago to the White House. The program explores the First Lady’s life from meeting the man who would eventually become the first African American President and finding her own voice in the White House, to raising her daughters and trying maintain normalcy while residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. How did Michelle Obama evolve? What is her legacy? And what does she have to say about the suggestion that she run for President?
Randi Kaye, along with David Axelrod, Senior Advisor to President Obama, Van Jones, White House special advisor, Cokie Roberts, author, Kati Martin, journalist/author Michaela Angela Davis, cultural critic/writer, Jodi Kantor, New York Times reporter and Robin Givhan, Washington Post, fashion critic, explore these questions and more, with key moments of the First Lady from the last eight years.
CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations. We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week. We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.
Capgemini is marking its 50th anniversary with a new branded content campaign on CNN that celebrates the spirit of innovative entrepreneurship and the company’s global competition for early stage startups: InnovatorsRace50.
A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, Capgemini turned to CNN as an international media partner to bring InnovatorsRace50 to life amongst the network’s huge global audience on digital and TV. This follows a successful partnership in 2016 for Capgemini’s Innovators Race, where a branded content campaign established the competition amongst CNN audiences.
Entrants have until February 28th to take part in Capgemini’s contest via http://www.innovatorsrace50.com and will compete across five categories: Govtech and Social Enterprises, Fintech and Mobility, Consumers and Well-Being, Digital Processes and Transformation, Data and Security. Five winning startups will then earn the chance to each secure business backing of $50,000 equity free funding, extensive networking opportunities, participation in international tech events, access to industry experts and the possibility of becoming a Capgemini partner.
At the heart of the international multiplatform campaign on CNN starting today (10 January) is Capgemini’s exclusive sponsorship of CNN editorial content ‘Unicorns’. A digital content hub on CNNMoney which will be CNN’s home for multi-media content about start-ups and entrepreneurs, including a series of videos featuring successful startup founders. Alongside the editorial content will be a number of bespoke branded content Capgemini videos produced by CNN International Commercial’s award-winning brand content studio Create. Capgemini’s campaign and branded content will be targeted to reach key audiences using CNN AIM (Audience Insight Measurement).
Harper (‘CSI: NY’) Hosts 12-Episode Series that Revisits and Reveals New Answers to Biggest Crimes, Mysteries, Trials, and Celebrity Tragedies of Our Time
Episodes Include Menendez Brothers Murder Trial, JFK Jr. Plane Crash, and DC Madam Sex Scandal, Among Others
First New Series for HLN Developed by CNN Original Series Team
Primetime Town Halls to Air Live at 9pmET
The Messy Truth, a Town Hall hosted by CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, will return to CNN for two nights, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9pmET.
On Jan. 11, Jones will moderate conversations with Americans to reflect on President Obama’s legacy and look ahead to the Trump Presidential Inauguration. Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm and former Republican Presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will also join the conversation and take questions from the audience.
The Town Halls will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.
The Messy Truth will also be available On Demand the day after the linear premiere on cable VOD and on CNNgo via iPad, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and desktop at www.cnn.com/go.
Features the Annual List of Top Jobs and an Illustrated Video Series of Celebrities’ First Jobs
The start of a New Year can also mean the start of a new career.
Just in time, CNNMoney and experts at PayScale, a compensation software and data provider, ranked the top 100 careers with big growth, great pay and satisfying work.
The ranking and methodology was created by compensation data experts at PayScale examining factors like job satisfaction, quality of life, median pay and estimated job growth.
CNNMoney’s Best Jobs site features profiles, career quizzes and an animated video series called My First Job.
My First Job is an exclusive illustrative video series that tells the tale of how some of the brightest in the business got their start. From celebrities and CEOs like Russell Simmons, Dolly Parton, Dan Rather, Sean Combs to Susan Wojcicki, leaders across industries share their stories of their first job and what it taught them about the workforce.
LARRY DAVID PROMO: https://youtu.be/sC46x-tu55E
New CNN Original Series Features Interviews with Comedy Icons
Norman Lear, Carol Burnett, Larry David and Betty White among others
NEW YORK – Jan. 4, 2017 – The History of Comedy, executive produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner (Hazy Mills) with Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), will premiere Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN, following a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Using archival footage punctuated by contemporary interviews with comedy legends, scholars and current stars, the new eight-part CNN Original Series explores what makes people laugh and how comedy has affected the social and political landscape throughout history. FULL POST
Ramon Escobar has been named Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide. Included in his role will be chairing CNN’s Diversity Council, as well as offering strategic guidance on issues of diversity to the CNN management team. The announcement was made by CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, to whom Escobar will report on all matters of diversity and inclusion.
“CNN reaches a more diverse audience than any of our cable news competitors, and that’s something we are very proud of,” said Zucker. “Ramon has been a big part of our success in this area, as a key participant in identifying talent in front of and behind the camera. Diversity is about more than race – it’s also about gender, sexual orientation, ideology, age, geography, and much more. He understands the complex issues we face when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and I am really pleased to be partnering with him in his new role.” FULL POST
PRIMETIME EVENT WILL BE MODERATED BY CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO ON MONDAY, JAN. 9 AT 9 P.M. ET
Washington, D.C — Jan. 4, 2017 — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will moderate a primetime Town Hall with former Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET live from George Washington University.
As President-elect Trump’s Inauguration approaches, Cuomo will lead a timely discussion with Sanders and audience members focusing on the major issues facing the nation as well as Democratic strategy for the incoming administration.
The one-hour event will air on CNN, CNN International and will be live-steamed online and across mobile via CNNgo and CNN SiriusXM channel 116.